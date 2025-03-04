IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

