IFP Advisors Inc Buys 213 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

