IFP Advisors Inc Buys 974 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 511.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

