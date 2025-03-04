IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

