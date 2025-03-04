IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 363,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

