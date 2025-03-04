IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,474,000.

NYSE RQI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

