IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 16.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

