IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

Shares of IT opened at $490.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.13 and its 200 day moving average is $510.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479 shares of company stock worth $734,419 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

