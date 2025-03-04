IFP Advisors Inc Has $153,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.