IFP Advisors Inc Has $158,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after acquiring an additional 336,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

