IFP Advisors Inc Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 20.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,343,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,210 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 303,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 151,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.