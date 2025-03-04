IFP Advisors Inc Has $167,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 1,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 9,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $12,692,466.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,643,311 shares of company stock worth $59,736,620. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

C3.ai Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

