IFP Advisors Inc Has $169,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Roblox by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Roblox by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Roblox by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,896.45. This trade represents a 72.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,136,535 shares of company stock valued at $70,589,814 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.46.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
