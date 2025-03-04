IFP Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

