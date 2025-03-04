IFP Advisors Inc Has $176,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,879 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.71 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

