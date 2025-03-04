IFP Advisors Inc Has $184,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $933.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2858 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

