IFP Advisors Inc Has $192,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $250.25 and a twelve month high of $353.25.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

