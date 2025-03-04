IFP Advisors Inc Has $206,000 Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

