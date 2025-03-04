IFP Advisors Inc Has $214,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 314,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 27.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

