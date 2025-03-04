IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,402,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,415,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 444,281 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,318,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,735 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,034,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 198,970 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.