IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.57% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $10,665,000.
Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $27.28.
About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
