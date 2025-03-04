IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.57% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $10,665,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EOCT opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

About Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.