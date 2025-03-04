IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,274,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,672,000 after buying an additional 1,139,869 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,469,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 691.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 381,865 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,946,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,927,000.

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

