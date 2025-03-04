IFP Advisors Inc Invests $152,000 in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLIP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CLIP opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

