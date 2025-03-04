IFP Advisors Inc Invests $173,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

HMY stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

