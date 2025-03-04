IFP Advisors Inc Invests $211,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after buying an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

