IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.10 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.409 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

