IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,146 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 956.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.