IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,435 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1,156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $1,594,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 632,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,614,929.22. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,228 shares of company stock worth $7,830,018. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

