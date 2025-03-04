IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 354 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.6 %

Novartis stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.98. The company has a market cap of $226.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

