IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,504 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 249.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 159,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of SMOT opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

