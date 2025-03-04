IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 69,184 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tilray were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tilray by 1,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,690,827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1,079.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 281,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 257,641 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 668,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.34 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

