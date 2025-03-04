IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 300.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Trading Down 3.0 %

TWLO opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.