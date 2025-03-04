IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

