IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,397 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 288,680 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,817,000.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

