IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,842 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

