IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,903 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

