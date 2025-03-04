IFP Advisors Inc Sells 552 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.