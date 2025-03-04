IFP Advisors Inc Sells 646 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

