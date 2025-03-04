IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,689 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $2,390,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,462.51. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,924 shares of company stock worth $3,327,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.59. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

