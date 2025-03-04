IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2 %

TEL opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $137.61 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

