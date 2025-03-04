IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,675 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $27,118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

