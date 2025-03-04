Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 59,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $1,042,090.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,925. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

