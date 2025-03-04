Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:BMAR opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

