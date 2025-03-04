International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.11% of International Game Technology worth $74,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:IGT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

