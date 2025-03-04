Investors Buy High Volume of Capricor Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 3,206 call options.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $621.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.08. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

