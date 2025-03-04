iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $77,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 119,598 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.