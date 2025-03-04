Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 6,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $654.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.72, for a total transaction of $39,897,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,495.50. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,712 shares of company stock worth $517,503,564 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

