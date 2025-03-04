Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $66,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Landstar System by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Landstar System by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

