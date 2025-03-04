Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $64,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,714,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526,763 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,975,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,713,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,046,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 7,452.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lear by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 595,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

Lear stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

