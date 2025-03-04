Leerink Partnrs Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CLDX

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLDX. UBS Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,832 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 456,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 257,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

